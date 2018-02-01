Photo collection of cherry blossoms and autumn leaves

After 2015, we will deliver photo collections of cherry blossoms and autumn leaves photographed mainly in Kyoto. In the photos of the cherry blossoms, Daigoji, Gion Shirakawa, Kiya Town, Bishamondo and Heian Shrine, and Shiga Prefecture Hikone castle were added. The picture of autumn leaves are Nisonin and Gioji Temple, and Kitano Tenman-gu Shrine.a huge shintre cherry tree at Sanjoin in Daigoji TempleGion Shirakawa night cherry blossomsLight-up "Kiya-machi"a branch of cherry blossoms in Bishamon-doHeian Jingu Shrine Red CrimsonCherry blossoms in Hikone castle of national treasureNisonin TempleGioji Temple(The bottom is the view of the fresh green ・ blue maple taken in the same moss garden in 2016)Kitano Tenman-gu Shrine